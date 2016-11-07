Michael Eugene Robertson

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his nephews: Kansas Counts, and Christopher Taylor.

Those left to cherish Michael’s memory include his sisters: Brenda Robertson Counts and her husband Roger, Cynthia Robertson; brother, Johnny Randell Robertson and his wife Ruby, nephews: Tanner and Ryan Fleenor, Joshua Robertson and his wife Rickelle, Justin Robertson and his wife Saraea; great niece, whom he adored, Kelsey Navaeh Campbell, and aunt, Gracie Saylor and her husband, Kenneth.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Robertson during this difficult time.