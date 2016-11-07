He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Coffie; his mother-in-law, Sadie Casey; two brothers-in-law, Johnny Tucker and Ray Casey; and nephew, Allen Casey.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda Brotherton; his sister-in-law, Emaline Tucker; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Billie and Susie Casey, and Jean Casey; one brother, Joel; two sisters, Jeannie and Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will welcome friends at the residence.

A graveside committal service for Grover “Eugene” Brotherton will be conducted at 11 AM Tuesday, November 8, 2016, in the Bumpass Cove Cemetery. Rev. Larry Tolley will officiate. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM Tuesday.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Brotherton family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Brotherton family. (423) 282-1521