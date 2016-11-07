logo
Grover "Eugene" Brotherton

• Today at 3:02 PM

Grover "Eugene" Brotherton passed peacefully to be with the Lord on November 6, 2016. He was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, TN and was retired from the Johnson City School System where he was employed for 26 years. After retirement, he was able to further enjoy his lifelong passions including NASCAR, the Atlanta Braves, and spending time with his family, especially his wife, Linda. Before his illness, Eugene was always the first to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a member of Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Coffie; his mother-in-law, Sadie Casey; two brothers-in-law, Johnny Tucker and Ray Casey; and nephew, Allen Casey.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda Brotherton; his sister-in-law, Emaline Tucker; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Billie and Susie Casey, and Jean Casey; one brother, Joel; two sisters, Jeannie and Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will welcome friends at the residence.

A graveside committal service for Grover “Eugene” Brotherton will be conducted at 11 AM Tuesday, November 8, 2016, in the Bumpass Cove Cemetery. Rev. Larry Tolley will officiate. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM Tuesday.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Brotherton family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Brotherton family. (423) 282-1521