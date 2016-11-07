Betty Coco

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Coco.

She is survived by 6 children; 2 sisters; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and grand-dog Claire.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with family and friends to share special memories. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

To leave an online message for the Coco family, please visit us @www.tribute-services.com.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Coco family. 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City (Gray Community) 207-0771.