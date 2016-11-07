logo
Betty Coco

• Today at 1:58 PM

GRAY- Betty Coco, age 89, died of lung cancer that progressed rapidly. She was at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Coco.

She is survived by 6 children; 2 sisters; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and grand-dog Claire.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with family and friends to share special memories. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

To leave an online message for the Coco family, please visit us @www.tribute-services.com.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Coco family. 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City (Gray Community) 207-0771.