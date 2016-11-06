John L. Young, Jr.

He was a Roan Mountain native and a son of the late LeRoy and Lelia Tilley Young.

Mr. Young was a graduate of ETSU.

He was the owner of C & J Sales and Enviro Technologies.

Mr. Young was of the Baptist faith and attended Grace Fellowship Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include: Robin Marlow Young, of the home; two sons, J. Scott Young, Raleigh, NC, and Zachary J. Young, of the home; brother, Kendred Young, Bluff City; a special brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Barbara Marlow, Elizabethton; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of John Young will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home and at other times at his residence. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. David Freeman, Dr. Devapiran Jaishankar, Dr. Kimberly Pratt, and the staff of Regional Cancer Center for the love and care they gave Mr. Young.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Young family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Young family. (423) 282-1521