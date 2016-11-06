A Scott County, Virginia native, she had lived in Colonial Heights since 1963. She was the daughter of the late A.H. and Maude Sturgil Roller.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Crum; two brothers, Calloway and Elmer Roller; nephew, Bobby Roller; and sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Blalock.

Gladell graduated from Hiwassee College with an Associate of Arts degree. She later served as president of the International Alumni Association and was also on the Board of Governors and Trustees. She earned her BS and master’s degrees from East Tennessee State University.

She was a Licensed Professional Counselor and worked as the Director of Guidance and Counseling at Gate City High School for 23 years, and at Twin Springs High School for three years. She had also been a classroom teacher and counselor at Rye Cove High School.

Gladell was a member of the Virginia Counselor’s Association, Delta Kappa Gamma (Alpha Zeta Chapter), and a life member of Delta Psi Omega. She was a member and Elder in Bethany Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Bethany Choir and Presbyterian Women. For several years, she was a member of the Renaissance Players of Kingsport.

Survivors include: her son, Al Qualls and his wife Gina; daughter, Sandy Hartman and her husband Terry; two granddaughters, Angela Menchaca and her husband Alex and Kelly Fairchild and her husband Jefferson; six great grandchildren, Sierra, Kaitlyn, Devin, Collin, Madison, and Elbie; nephews, Eddie, Kerry, and Tim Roller; several great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Roller.

The family of Gladell Roller Crum will receive friends from 6 pm to 7 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 pm under the direction of Rev. Mark Knisley. Music will be presented by the Bethany Choir. The committal service is scheduled for 11 am Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers are Al Qualls, Lynn Hammons, Terry Hartman, the Roller nephews, and friends. Honorary pallbearers are: Steve Carriger, Charles Phillips, Frank Quillen, and Billy Arrington. Minister, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker at 10:30 am Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5825 Fort Henry Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663 or the Hiwassee College Scholarship Fund, 225 Hiwassee College Dr., Madisonville, TN 37354.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Asbury Place at Kingsport and Smoky Mountain Hospice for their exceptional care.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Crum family via www.morrisbaker.com.

