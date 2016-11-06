Bert Clifford Mullins

Born March 25, 1926 in Dickenson County, Va., he was the son of Tollie E. and Maxie Tiller Mullins. A devout Christian, Bert was a loving husband and father as well as veteran, builder, teacher, civil engineer, business manager and gardener. He was a graduate of Clinchco High School, Lincoln Memorial University, University of Tennessee, and Georgia Institute of Technology. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He joined the USNR V-12 program in 1944, was commissioned as Ensign, served on the USS NEW JERSEY BB-62 battleship until discharged in 1946. During the Korean War he served as Lt(jg) on the USS WISCONSIN BB-64 battleship from 1951 to 1953 and made full Lieutenant in 1953.

In 1960, he entered the University of Tennessee and graduated with a BS degree in Civil Engineering and a MS degree in Sanitary Engineering. He then earned a MS degree in Civil Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology and taught engineering courses at the University of Tennessee for 10 years. Leaving the academic world he became an Engineering Consultant. In 1986, he moved from Knoxville to Abingdon where he served 7-1/2 years as the General Manager for the Washington County Service Authority.

Bert married Marjorie Daugherty August 21, 1946 in Bristol, Tenn. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August 2016.

Bert was a member of the Abingdon Baptist Church and served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. In Knoxville, he was a charter member of the Cumberland Baptist Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one infant daughter, 4 brothers, 1 sister, 1 niece and 2 nephews.

Bert is survived by his wife, Marjorie D. Mullins, and five children, Roger and wife Jenny Mullins of Smyrna, Tenn.; David and wife Pamela Mullins of Matthews, NC; Melanie Majors of Whitley City, KY; Clifford and wife Joy Mullins of Columbus, GA, and Jay and wife Cheryl Mullins of Bloomingdale, GA, 15 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and seven step-great grandchildren; and sisters, Gerry and husband Lee Counts of Johnson City, Tenn. and Gail and husband Bill Bristow of Knoxville, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Abingdon Baptist Church, 361 W. Main St., Abingdon, Va. on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. with memorial services following at 1 p.m. Reverend Mike Poole and Mr. Richard Foil will be officiating.

Interment with military honors will be at the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens, 1900 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, Tenn. at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2016. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the Denton-Foil Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made to the Abingdon Baptist Church or to the Don L. Bradley DDM Home, 19477 Rustic Lane, Abingdon, Va. 24210.

