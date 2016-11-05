logo
JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Helen Hilbert, age 91, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2016 at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.

Ms. Hilbert was born in Washington County and daughter of the late John Hilbert, II & Isa Myrtle Harrison Hilbert. She was also preceded in death by a brother, John H. Hilbert, III.

She was a member of Non-Denominational Christian Church.

She retired from White Supermarket.

Survivors include a nephew, John Hilbert, Johnson City and a half-brother, Ben Burnette, Knoxville.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Monday, November 7, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Mr. Bill Denk and Mr. Darin Jensen officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm Monday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Monte Vista Burial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821