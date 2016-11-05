Martha Will Jones

Martha is survived by two nephews, Reverend D. Bryan Fox, Jr. and his wife Jeannie of Madison, NC, William Shaver Fox and wife Julie of Winston-Salem, NC, great niece Tonya Fox Butner and her husband Daniel and their daughter Sloan of Clemmons, NC

Martha's passion in life was teaching. She received her Master's Degree from East Tennessee State University and taught for a short time in Florida. She returned to Jonesborough to be a care-giver for her parents and taught typing, book-keeping and short-hand in the surrounding area for the rest of her career. She touched the lives of countless students and is remembered by them with great affection.

The family is extremely grateful to everyone at Appalachian Christian Village for the superb care given Martha in her final years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Appalachian Christian Village, 213 University Parkway, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604.

A private inurnment will be held at Union Church of Christ at a later date.

