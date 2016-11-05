Margaret G. Hammons

Mrs. Hammons was a native of Harlan, KY and had been a resident of Johnson City since 1962. She was a daughter of the late Ted and Hazel Howard Middleton.

Mrs. Hammons was retired from Denise Lingerie and a homemaker.

She was a member of Clifton View Baptist Church where she was a member of the Women’s Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Hammons loved her family and enjoyed sewing.

She was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.

Mrs. Hammons is survived by her husband of seventy years, Aaron Hammons; five children, Donna Gaddy and husband Troy, Johnson City, J.T. Hammons and wife Brenda, Piney Flats, Darrell Hammons, Covington, KY, Junior Hammons and wife Shelby, Mountain City, Sandy Tucker and husband James, Johnson City; eight grandchildren, Michael Hammons and wife Teresa, Jonesborough, Crystal May and husband Tom, Jacksonville, FL, Jamie Hammons, Gray, Kelly Worley and husband Chris, Bristol, VA, Felicia Saults and husband Derrick, Johnson City, Tonya Hammons, Telford, James Tucker, Jr and wife Shannon, Johnson City, Josh Tucker and wife Marah, Johnson City; seven great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Silver Angels and Amedisys Hospice and April with Amerigroup who helped us so much with the Choices Program.

The funeral service will be conducted Monday, November 7, 2016, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Claude Babb, officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside committal service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dakota Tucker, Jamie Hammons, Johnny Stout, Josh Tucker, Mason Tucker, and Michael Hammons. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 P.M. Tuesday to proceed to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hammons family. (928-6111)