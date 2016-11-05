June Margaret Walck Leipfert

She was a native of Hazleton, PA most of her life before moving to Jonesborough. Ms. Leipfert was a homemaker and a member of the Answer Baptist Church. She was a member of the Jonesborough Senior Citizens Center, Telford Home Club, and Telephone Pioneers of America, L.H. Kinnard Chapter where she served as a volunteer knitting and donating hundreds of baby hats.

She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Walck and mother, Hazel Knelly Walck; sisters, Mildred Walck Welsh and Grace Walck Schaefer; husband, Tilghman Cortland Allen Leipfert; daughter, Grace May Leipfert Gould; son, Allen Robert Leipfert; and a granddaughter-in-law, Dagney Gould.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Boyd Leipfert of Jonesborough; son-in-law Nelson Gould and his wife Linda of Macungie, PA; four grandchildren, Duane Gould of Arizona, Sean Gould of California, Allen Leipfert Jr. and his wife Joyce of New York, Cassandra King and her husband Nigel of California; eight great-grandchildren, Christopher Gould of Florida, Davin Gould of Florida, Lisa Marie Harding of Texas, Robert Leipfert of New York, Christopher Leipfert and his wife Jennifer of New York, Michael Clements and wife Jaclyn of California, Jason Clements of California, Kelli Nicole Clements of California; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and two special friends, Betty Cunfer and Jean Stecker.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all employees at Four Oaks Health Care Center for the loving care given to June Bug.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at St. Johns Cemetery, Saint Johns, PA. Attendees are asked to gather at the cemetery by 10:50AM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Gary Halterman will serve as an honorary pallbearer. For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to The Answer Baptist Church, Missionary Fund, 205 Harrison Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

