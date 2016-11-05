Frank Glen Ford, Jr.

Mr. Ford was born October 31, 1944, in Johnson City, TN to the late Frank G. Sr. & Hilda Connor Ford. He was a native of the Boones Creek Community and had lived all his life there. Mr. Ford was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Oakland Ave Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved riding his motorcycle.

Left to cherish his memory are his Wife of 14 years Evelyn Horton Ford; two children Kristie & Caleb Becker and Jerome Ford; two step daughters Joanna & Kenny Edwards and Kristin & Jimmy Byington; two special cousins Leroy and Bobby Hawkins; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 5:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2016 at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home Gray TN and a memorial service to celebrate Mr. Ford’s life will be held 5:00 pm with Pastor Roy Yelton of Oakland Ave. Baptist Church officiating.

Snyder’s Memorial Gardens Inc. is honored to be serving the Ford family.