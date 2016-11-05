Ella Barron Cox

Born November 8, 1922 to the late Charles and Ruby Absher of Norton, Virginia, she moved to Johnson City in 1947 after attending Longwood College. She was an active member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church and member of Philosopher’s Sunday School Class, and United Methodist Women. She was also a member of Merry Wives House and Garden Club and sustaining member of Junior League.

Ms. Cox’s faith in God was evident to all those who knew and loved her. Quick to attribute her long life to the good health the Lord had given, she enjoyed playing golf into her eighties, a good bridge game well into her nineties, and always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Her husband, Joe M. Cox, and one brother preceded her in death. A very loving and caring mother, she leaves behind her son, Mitch Cox and wife, Barbara, of Johnson City, and her daughter, Sally Corbin and husband, Bill, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Those left to cherish her memory also include 3 grandsons, Philip Cox and wife, Sarah; Kyle Corbin and wife, Bree; and Chris Corbin and wife, Linsey; as well as, great grandchildren, Charlie, Ella, and Kensi Cox; and brother, Creed Absher, along with several nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Ms. Cox will be held at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church on Monday, November 7th at 5:30 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. A private committal service will be held on Tuesday, November 8th. Active pallbearers will be Bill Corbin, Chris Corbin, Kyle Corbin, Philip Cox, Steve Fox and Chip Herndon.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Colonial Hill Retirement Center, Mountain States Hospice, and Loving In-Home Care.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to The Coalition for Kids, 2423 Susannah Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 or Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 1336, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Memories and condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com.

