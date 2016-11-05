Charles J. Edens, Jr.

Mr. Edens was an active citizen and businessman in Carter County, holding several positions in local and state government. He served Carter County in the House of Representatives in the Tennessee 84th General Assembly. He was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

He was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church and former member of Westside Christian Church where he served as a deacon.

In addition to his parents, his sister, Bernice Edens and his wife, Betty J. Edens of 57 years preceded Charles in death. Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law; Charles “Chuck” Edens, III and his wife Ivonne of Forked River, New Jersey; Steve Edens and his wife Robin of Johnson City TN; and daughter and son-in law, Jill Clark and her husband David of Elizabethton, TN; six grandchildren, Christopher Edens, Nashville, TN, Stephanie Hardin, Johnson City, TN, Kelly White, Orlando, FL, Paul Clark, Jordan Edens and Nick Cavella of Johnson City, TN, and eight great-grandchildren, Gemma, Zoey and Clive Edens, Jackson and Liam White, Amelie Clark, Veda Hardin, and Claire Cavella.

A graveside and Military Honor service will be conducted Thursday, November 10th at 2:00 pm at Happy Valley Memorial Park, 2708 Elizabethton Hwy, Johnson City, TN. Please meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, November 10th at 5:30 p.m. at Boones Creek Christian Church with David Clark, Minister, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boones Creek Christian Church – Hunger to Hope Fund. 305 Christian Church Rd. Gray, TN 37615.

