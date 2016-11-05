Bert C. Mullins

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at Abingdon Baptist Church, 361 West Main Street, Abingdon, Va. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Family and friends will then gather at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, Tenn. for the committal service and burial.

The complete obituary will be published in the Monday, November 7, edition.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

FROST FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Mullins.