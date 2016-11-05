Ande Victoria Lauther has left behind cherish her memories: Nephew: Michael Whitson and wife Jessica of Johnson City, TN; Aunts: Wanda Tapp of Erwin, TN and Mildred Schiek of NC;

Several Cousins and her Beloved Dog: Princess.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Ande Victoria Lauther in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at Valley Funeral Home with Reverend Tim Tapp officiating. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 PM and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday. A committal service will be held at a later time at Daytona Memorial Park, Daytona, FL.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Ande Victoria Lauther through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.