Mrs. Tammy Williams

Mrs. Williams was born in Knoxville and daughter of Patricia Stanton Davenport, Johnson City and the late Hugh Davenport. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Buford Williams.

She was a member of Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and truly loved the children.

Mrs. Williams was owner & operator of Bloomer’s Floral & Gifts and Tammy’s Treasurers. She was a member of several Genealogical Societies.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin Williams, Telford; daughter, Amie Williams (Cody Notmeyer); brothers and sisters, Dennis Davenport (Denise), Janice Jeffers (Keith), Rick Davenport (Kim), Jill Walker (Andy) and Kevin Davenport; brothers-in-law, Clinton Williams (Linda) and Rick Williams (Kristi); mother-in-law, JoAnn Williams; God-son & daughter, Brian & Tiffany Barnett; God-children, Taylor & Tyla Barnett; beloved pets, Prissy, Heather, Meigha and Nicky; grand-pups, Maggie & Chunk; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Clowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Saturday prior to service.

