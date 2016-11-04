Mrs. Brenda Blevins

Mrs. Blevins was born in Washington County, TN and daughter of the late Paul & Elsie Miller Richardson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Richardson and an aunt, Frances Blevins.

She was a member of Dry Creek Freewill Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Blevins was a Homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Blevins, Erwin; son, Mickey Blevins (Lori); daughters, Amanda Morris (Ricky Fender), Carmela Alexander (Mike) and Priscilla Morrow (Jesse); twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Paulette Casey and Lesha Bittle; brother, Brad Richardson; special friends, Ann Wilson Helen Story, Pat Shale, Mencie Miller and Donnie Love; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Mr. Bobby Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, November 6, 2016 at Bumpass Cove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Mike Alexander, Kevin Alexander, Sloan Blevins, Tristan Blevins, Matthew Blevins and Steven Bennett.

