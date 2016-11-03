Otis Coy Church, Jr.

Otis was a native of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Otis Church, Sr. and Myrtle Bryant Church.

Otis proudly served in the US Navy. He was the founder and owner of Church’s Lawn Service until his retirement in 2012. He enjoyed the outdoors, and especially loved fishing and gardening. He was a caring, loving person with a generous heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Clara Wilson.

Survivors include: his uncle, Junior Bryant; cousins, Mitchell Bryant, Stephen Bryant, Forrest Bryant, Susan Yokeley, Joann Bryant, Peggy Woodward, Kathy Peltier, Faye Church, Gene Church, and James Adkins; special friends, Shirley Brett and Bobby Tester; Mary Irwin of Alabama and many other friends at the VA; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

The family of Otis Church, Jr. will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, November 6, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Following the visitation, family and friends will proceed to Happy Valley Memorial Park for a 2:30 pm graveside service. Rev. Hobart Bradshaw will officiate. The Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 will accord military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Church family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Church family. (423) 282-1521