TELFORD - Mrs. Tammy Williams, age 53, Telford, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2016.

Mrs. Williams was born in Knoxville and daughter of Patricia Stanton Davenport, Johnson City and the late Hugh Davenport. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Buford Williams.

She was a member of Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and truly loved the children.

Mrs. Williams was owner & operator of Bloomer’s Floral & Gifts and Tammy’s Treasurers. She was a member of several Genealogical Societies.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin Williams, Telford; daughter, Amie Williams (Cody Notmeyer); brothers and sisters, Dennis Davenport (Denise), Janice Jeffers (Keith), Rick Davenport (Kim), Jill Walker (Andy) and Kevin Davenport; brothers-in-law, Clinton Williams (Linda) and Rick Williams (Kristi); mother-in-law, JoAnn Williams; God-son & daughter, Brian & Tiffany Barnett; God-children, Taylor & Tyla Barnett; beloved pets, Prissy, Heather, Meigha and Nicky; grand-pups, Maggie & Chunk; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Clowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Saturday prior to service.

Condolences may be sent to the Williams family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821