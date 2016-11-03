Mr. William Ervin Roberson

Bill was a lifelong East Tennessean and made his home in Jonesborough, TN. He was born in 1924 to William Ervin and Eola Estella Roberson.

He served in the infantry in Europe in WWII and was employed at Tennessee Eastman Company for 36 years.

Bill was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brian E. Roberson.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Nelle Bacon Roberson; his daughter, Ann J. Roberson of Stillwater, OK; his son, Craig B. Roberson of Knoxville TN; his grandchildren Julian H. Green, W. Derek Green, Katherine Roberson Shands, and Laura Roberson Tedesco; four great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 pm Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Jonesborough United Methodist Church with Pastor Karen Lane officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm Saturday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Monte Vista Burial Park.

Pallbearers will be friends of family.

Condolences may be sent to the Roberson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821