Eska Sessoms Garrison

Dr. and Mrs. Garrison and their family moved to Murfreesboro in 1949. Mrs. Garrison received her B.S. degree from George Peabody College and her master’s degree from the Nashville School of Social Work. She was an active community volunteer for many years and was the first woman to serve on the Rutherford County School Board. She was a co-founder of the Murfreesboro chapter of the League of Women Voters and served the organization in many capacities. Mrs. Garrison was awarded the Citizen Planner of the Year in 2000 by the American Planning Association because of her concern for planned growth for the city and her leadership with the Kid’s City project. She was an active member of Murfreesboro City Arts Committee, the Craddock Study Club, and the Women’s Club. Mrs. Garrison was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and lay leader in various activities over a period of 65 years. She was an avid reader and a member of the Discussion Sunday School Class at St. Mark’s.

Mrs. Garrison is survived by her daughters, Susan Bradford and her husband James of Nashville and Joyce Garrison of Running Springs, CA; daughter-in-law, Ruth Garrison, of Flagstaff, AZ; grandchildren, Geoffrey Bradford and his wife Susan of Raleigh, NC, Catherine Garrison of Los Angeles, CA, Emily Bradford Mulder and her husband Kenneth of Poutney, VT, Beth Garrison and her husband Shaun Boyd of Black Mountain, NC, Alexander Bradford and his wife Sarah of Charleston, SC, Laura Bradford Kuruvilla and her husband Finny of Medford, MA, Eska Garrison Vero of Oakland, CA; 26 great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Sessoms and his wife Tammy of Cape Girardeau, MO; sister, Joyce Tallent of Johnson City, TN; brother-in-law, Dr. James Garrison and his wife Kay of Murfreesboro; sister-in-law, Lucy Garrison Crabb and her husband Alfred of Lexingon, KY; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and dedicated friend, Kay Carter.

Memorial services will be 4:00pm Sunday, November 6, 2016 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Rev. Martha Touchton will officiate. Family will receive friends from 2:00pm until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Linebaugh Library Bookmobile in memory of Mrs. Garrison.

The family would like to thank the staff at Adams Place for their loving care and friendship over the past sixteen years.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151