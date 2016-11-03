Elsie Marie Daugherty Garland

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, nine nieces: Sarah Booher, Shelby Hartley, Nancy Arnold all of Johnson City, Launa Williams of GA, Angie Taulbee of KY, Betty Godshall of FL, June Geyer of CO, Elizabeth Shultz of IN, Barbara Hoffman of CO; seven nephews: Jerry Wayne Daugherty, Kyle Daugherty both of Elizabethton, Harley Campbell of Unicoi, Fred Booher of VA, Maynard Booher of FL, David Quinn and Larry Quinn both of IN. Numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews also survive. One special sister-in-law, Mrs. Florence Daugherty of Elizabethton and one very special friend, Diane Chesser.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A. M. until the hour of service on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend David Greene and Pastor James Holoms will officiate at the 12:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Reverend Donnie and Sandy Harris. Interment will follow in the Garland Family Cemetery, Unicoi. Pallbearers will be Charlie Edwards, Steve Rainbolt, Robert Rainbolt, Harley Campbell, Raymond Ward and Dale Stevens.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Unicoi County Memorial Hospital, Hermitage Health Care and Amedisys Hospice Care. You treated our Aunt with love and dignity and would sing along with her, making her smile. We won't forget your kindness and love to our Aunt Elsie and our family.

Most importantly, we wish to especially thank Steve and Brenda Rainbolt, who were her caregivers for the past twenty-five years or longer. Thank you both for all you have done for Aunt Elsie, including taking her meals and taking her to church with you. She loved you both!

