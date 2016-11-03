She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of over 57 years, Earl Fortner; a daughter, Debbie Fortner; a son, Wayne Fortner; her grandchildren, Dustin & Brittney Fortner; & a special cousin, Betty McInturff.

A Celebration of Life Service for Carolyn Fortner will be conducted at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, November 5, 2016, in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City with Mr. Paul Peer, Minister officiating. A Graveside & Committal service will follow at Poplar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family & friends. Honorary Pallbearer will be her grandson, Dustin Fortner.

The family will receive friends on Saturday in the funeral home chapel from 1:00 PM till the service hour or at her residence at other times.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to New Hope Church of Christ, 4527 Bristol Hwy., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories & condolences may be shared with the family & viewed at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.