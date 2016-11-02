Harold Franklin Waller

GRAY - Harold Franklin Waller, age 84 of Gray, passed away at home Monday, November 1, 2016. He was a son of the late William and Alice Seymour Waller. Mr. Waller was a member of TN Post 24 of the American Legion of Johnson City, having served as Commander several times. He loved the outdoors; camping, fishing and working in his yard. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruth Ellen (Waller) Williams in 2014; two sisters, Dorothy Hill and Velma Miller; two brothers, William Waller and John Waller. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 61 years; they married on his birthday, April 17, 1955, Carole Lehman Waller; one son, Timothy Waller of Greeneville, SC; one sister, Carol Arnold and one brother, Lloyd Waller, both of Ohio; two granddaughters, Chelsea Day Waller of Tennessee and Claudia Rachel Waller of SC; one great-grandchild, Vincent Claude Clark Waller; several nieces and nephews. There will be no public services at this time. The family will hold a private service at a later date.