Nora Jean “Mommajean” Adams

She was of the Baptist faith and is now safely home with her savior.

Survivors include: her sons, Michael A. Adams and his wife Joy and Marklan S. Adams; grandson, Blakelan Adams; granddaughter, Brandee LeAnne Adams; sister, Sue Benfield Birchfield and her husband Hobe; her lifelong friend, Jean Carter; friend, Charley Lynch; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: both parents; her husband, George H. Adams of Johnson City and Greeneville; and two sisters, Mary Bennett and Pat Alexander.

The family of Nora Jean will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Thursday, November 3, 2016 at Morris-Baker. Graveside services will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers include: Blakelan Adams, Marklan Adams, Mike Adams, Burt Alexander, Bruce Alexander, Tony Bennett, Art Faul and Tom Howard.

