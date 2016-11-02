logo
Nora Jean “Mommajean” Adams

• Today at 3:40 PM

Nora Jean “Mommajean” Adams, lifetime resident of Johnson City and Greeneville, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on October 31, 2016.

She was of the Baptist faith and is now safely home with her savior.

Survivors include: her sons, Michael A. Adams and his wife Joy and Marklan S. Adams; grandson, Blakelan Adams; granddaughter, Brandee LeAnne Adams; sister, Sue Benfield Birchfield and her husband Hobe; her lifelong friend, Jean Carter; friend, Charley Lynch; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: both parents; her husband, George H. Adams of Johnson City and Greeneville; and two sisters, Mary Bennett and Pat Alexander.

The family of Nora Jean will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Thursday, November 3, 2016 at Morris-Baker. Graveside services will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers include: Blakelan Adams, Marklan Adams, Mike Adams, Burt Alexander, Bruce Alexander, Tony Bennett, Art Faul and Tom Howard.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Adams family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Adams family. (423) 282-1521