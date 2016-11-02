Nancy Loretta Isaacs Bailey

Nancy was of the Baptist faith. For the past nineteen years, she worked at the Washington County Detention Center. Prior to that, Nancy owned her own restaurant in Boone’s Creek. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family at her home.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond (Buck) Isaacs and Joe D. Isaacs.

Those left to cherish Nancy’s memory include her son, Richard (Rickie) Paul Cannon, Jr., grandson, Justin Dylan Cannon, both of Gray, TN, and two sisters, Barbara Isaacs Belk of Montezuma, NC and Gail Isaacs of Newland, NC.

The family would be honored by your presence to celebrate Nancy’s life with an Entombment Service in the Mausoleum Chapel at Washington County Memory Gardens at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 4, 2016. Attendees are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 PM.

The family ask that those attending the service bring a single rose, or flower of your choice to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Bailey family.