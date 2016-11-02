Mrs. Sandra P. Osborne

She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Mr. & Mrs. Theodore Payne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth James Osborne.

She was a retired beautician and caregiver.

Mrs. Osborne was a member of Sulphur Spring United Methodist Church.

She left behind a loving family that included, daughter, Kim Britt and husband, John; son, Dana Osborne and wife, Sylvia; granddaughter, Bethany Britt and fiancée Jordan King; grandson, Conner Britt and fiancée Brittney Duvall; great-grandson, Brayden King; grandsons, Dylan Osborne and Chris Kerr; granddaughter, Marina Murdock and Mason Kerr great-grandson.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Four Oaks Healthcare Center and all the staff for the love and care given to Sandra.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 pm Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society 508 Princeton Rd. Suite 102 Johnson City, TN 37601.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821