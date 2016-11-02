Matoka Geraldine Campbell Peters

Survivors include: Her two sons: Richard “Rick” Peters and wife Anita of Elizabethton, and David Peters and wife Joan also of Elizabethton. Three Grandchildren: Matthew Peters, Zackary Peters, and Rachel Peters.. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:15 pm Friday at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastors Steve Nauman, Sr and Dennis Wilson officiating. Active Pallbearers are Tim Cline, Larry Grindstaff, Melville “Shag” Cole, Robert Gross, Zachary Peters, Matthew Peters, David Fletcher, and Eddie Reese. Graveside and Interment will follow the service at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.Memorialfcelizabethton.com.

