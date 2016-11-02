logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar

Matoka Geraldine Campbell Peters

• Today at 4:11 PM

Matoka Geraldine Campbell Peters ,82, passed away Tuesday, November 01, 2016 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Frank Campbell and Jennie Sue Taylor Campbell. She was a 1953 graduate of Unaka High School and was retired from Siemens-Texas Instruments. She was a member of Hunter First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Albun J. Peters. Two brothers: William”Burb” Campbell, and Robert “Grady” Campbell and One Sister: Lucille Morin

Survivors include: Her two sons: Richard “Rick” Peters and wife Anita of Elizabethton, and David Peters and wife Joan also of Elizabethton. Three Grandchildren: Matthew Peters, Zackary Peters, and Rachel Peters.. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:15 pm Friday at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastors Steve Nauman, Sr and Dennis Wilson officiating. Active Pallbearers are Tim Cline, Larry Grindstaff, Melville “Shag” Cole, Robert Gross, Zachary Peters, Matthew Peters, David Fletcher, and Eddie Reese. Graveside and Interment will follow the service at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.Memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Peters family