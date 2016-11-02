Julie Francis Oaks

Julie Oaks; wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister; passed away peacefully in her home on the evening of October 31st surrounded by her family.

Julie was born in Redding, California to William and Maudell Clark. She married Tennessee native Jerry Oaks in April of 1970 and soon began her life’s work as a mother to her three wonderful children; Nick, Nicole and Chris. As well as being a mother, Julie worked various jobs throughout her lifetime ultimately retiring from TPI in Johnson City in 2013.

Julie was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband; Jerry Oaks, three children and their spouses Nick and April Oaks of Boones Creek, Nicole and John Martin of Gray and Chris and Megan Oaks of Clovis, New Mexico; and her 7 grandchildren; Christopher, Cannon, Mela, Elijah, Dean, Abigail and a new grandbaby on the way. She is also survived by her mother Maudell Pieper of Redding, California and brother Dennis Clark of Tempe, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her father, William Clark.

Visitation for Julie will take place on the evening of November 4th from 5-7pm at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborogh. Services to follow.

Arrangements made by Dillow-Taylor of Jonesborough. Services conducted by Darryl Slagle Jr, associate pastor of New Victory Baptist Church in Jonesborough.

