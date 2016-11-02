John E. “Jack” Hefty

Prior to his retirement in 1995, Jack was employed by the Latrobe Bulletin. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the US Army. He was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe where he served as past president Holy Name Society and was a former member of the church choir. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Latrobe Lodge 907, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188. He was a volunteer for the St. Vincent DePaul Society in Latrobe where he was a past treasurer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Raiders, and a niece, Melanie Alexander. He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Dorothy M. (Engelke) Hefty, three sons: James E. Hefty (Christina) of Columbus, OH, Robert J. Hefty (Angel) of Johnson City, TN, and John T. Hefty of Louisville, KY, ten grandchildren: Christopher, Cara, Krista, Cassidy, Jessica, Renae, Nikki, Haley, Haden, Heath and a great niece, Cassie Pfaaf.

Friends and family are welcome to a funeral mass to be celebrated Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 AM in Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier Street, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney VF as celebrant. Private inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Pittsburgh. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.