Janice Ann Carr

She was a member of the West Hills Baptist Church.

Janice was a retired clerk / factory worker for North Electric (formerly ITT).

In addition to her parents, an infant brother preceded her in death.

Survivors include: her daughter, Melissa Carr of Johnson City; a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Michael Carr and Patricia of Johnson City; a sister Janie Phillips of Jonesborough; three grandchildren and one great grandchild, several cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2016 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will follow in the Oak Chapel under the direction of Rev. Mike Richards. A committal service is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2016 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park at 1:00pm. Those attending are asked to assemble at Morris-Baker to leave in procession by 12:30pm. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com.

