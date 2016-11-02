logo
ELIZABETHTON - James Madison Clark, 84, Elizabethton, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. A native of Carter County he was a son of the late William M. and Lillie Jane Hyder Clark. He was a 1951 graduate of Happy Valley High School. Mr. Clark had worked as a maintenance electrician at the Budd Company and the National Casket Company. He was a member of the Local 2155 United Auto Workers Union, Benefits Representative of the Budd Company and President of the Union at the National Casket Company. Mr. Clark was a Member, Deacon and Sunday School Teacher of Big Spring Church of Christ. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Clark was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include: his sweet and loving wife of 59 years, G. Nettie Clark; children: Timothy James (Jamie) and wife Janice Clark, Mark Wayne Clark and friend Mary Mitchell, all of Elizabethton; Granddaughter, Jamie Lee Clark; special Brother-in-law, Sam Hamilton and wife Mable and Sister-in law, Virginia Nave; Several Nieces and Nephews.

The family appreciates the excellent care given to him and his family by the VA Staff, ICU, Surgical Team and the ER Staff. Also a “Special Thank You” to Lisa Butler, Shirlene Odom, Wyatt Phipps and The Ladies of Big Spring Church of Christ.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Glen Layfield, minister officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military Honors will be by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Saturday are: Joel Clark, Robert Clark, Doug Vandeventer, Austin Oaks, Josh Foltz, Jeff Chambers, Johnny Butler and Kenny Little. Honorary Pallbearers are: Sam Hamilton, Lewis Heaton, Jack Clark, Albert Nave, Jack Chambers, Gene Grindstaff, Ronnie Little, Co-workers at the Bud Company, Chaplain Doug Dixon, Chaplain Lloyd Hicks, his Church Family and his friends and neighbors. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Friends and family will meet at the funeral home at 1:20 to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Clark family.