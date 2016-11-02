James Madison Clark

Mr. Clark was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include: his sweet and loving wife of 59 years, G. Nettie Clark; children: Timothy James (Jamie) and wife Janice Clark, Mark Wayne Clark and friend Mary Mitchell, all of Elizabethton; Granddaughter, Jamie Lee Clark; special Brother-in-law, Sam Hamilton and wife Mable and Sister-in law, Virginia Nave; Several Nieces and Nephews.

The family appreciates the excellent care given to him and his family by the VA Staff, ICU, Surgical Team and the ER Staff. Also a “Special Thank You” to Lisa Butler, Shirlene Odom, Wyatt Phipps and The Ladies of Big Spring Church of Christ.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Glen Layfield, minister officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military Honors will be by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Saturday are: Joel Clark, Robert Clark, Doug Vandeventer, Austin Oaks, Josh Foltz, Jeff Chambers, Johnny Butler and Kenny Little. Honorary Pallbearers are: Sam Hamilton, Lewis Heaton, Jack Clark, Albert Nave, Jack Chambers, Gene Grindstaff, Ronnie Little, Co-workers at the Bud Company, Chaplain Doug Dixon, Chaplain Lloyd Hicks, his Church Family and his friends and neighbors. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Friends and family will meet at the funeral home at 1:20 to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

