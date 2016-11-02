George Thomas (Tripp) Morton, III

Tripp was born on September 20, 1970, to George T. Morton, Jr. and Diane Hoyer Morton in Greensboro, NC. He graduated from Southeast High School in Guilford County, NC, in the class of 1988. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1995 with a BA in Political Science. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1997 with a Master’s Degree in Urban Planning. He married Chera Leigh Thomas on January 5, 1998, in Washington County, Tn.

Tripp was known for his cheerful disposition and willingness to help those around him. He truly loved his family and his work at the Langley Air Force Base in Virginia Beach. His values of laughter, love, and compassion made being in his company a gift that he shared with those around him. He took care of and provided well for his family. He had a talent for taking something old and making it like new again.

He is survived by his wife, Chera Leigh Morton, his son, Gage Thomas Morton, his father George T. Morton, Jr., his sisters, Tracey Morton Gilman and Gracie Marie Morton, his brother-in-law Jeff Gilman, his niece, Madeline Blair Gilman and nephew, Warren Brook Gilman and his aunts, Catherine Morton Shuttle and Betty Bruce Hoyer Tickle. He was also blessed with a number of cousins and friends. His stepmother is Gale S. Morton.

Tripp was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Hoyer Morton.

Tripp served in the United States Air Force from December 1988 to August 1992. He was stationed at the US Air Base in Simbach, Germany, for two years prior to being stationed at Pope AFB, NC. During his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Overseas Service Long Tour Ribbon, the Air Force Training Ribbon, and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal.

A private family memorial service will be held at the parent’s home in Bristol, Tn. on November 12, 2016. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420, Rockville, MD 20850, or online at www.fisherhouse.org. Thank you to his co-workers at Langley Air Force Base for their help during this time of grief.

Tripp Morton, you have left us with so many wonderful memories of holidays, family meals, special things you did for us and every day spent together. You were loved and will be greatly missed. May you rest in peace.

H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. of Virginia Beach, Virginia is serving the Morton family and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.