Charles Albert Cash, Jr.

The Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at Calvary Church of Johnson City with Rev. Robbie Hilton and Rev. Greg Wagner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the service hour.

Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Dr. Richard Hilton officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M. Pallbearers are Randy Taylor, Sean Taylor, Jack Cash, Byron Hall, Chris Shipley, Daniel Mauer, David Kirkland and Jeremy Haynes.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is proudly serving the Cash family, 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City, TN (Gray Community) 423-207-0771.