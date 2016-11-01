Ricki Lynn Markland

Survivors include his children: Jeff Markland and Amber Markland both of Elizabethton and Brian Markland of the home. 8 Grandchildren: Two Brothers: Romney and Raymond Markland both of Elizabethton. One Sister: Goldie Lawson, Elizabethton. Several Nieces & Nephews.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Matthew Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence of a son: Jeff Markland. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Markland family