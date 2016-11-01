David Lewis Kinser

He retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center in June 2016 after 32 years of service.

Mr. Kinser attended Crosspoint Church of Jonesborough.

Survivors include his wife of 5 years: Darla Kinser; sons: Brent and Landon Kinser, both of Greeneville;

stepdaughter: Abigail Rea of Johnson City; sister and brother-in-law: Brenda and Darrell Brackens of Afton; niece: Brooke Brackens of Knoxville; mother: Margaret Brown Kinser of Greeneville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Clark Kinser.

The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 pm Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel.

Pastor Greg Doebler and Steve Love will officiate.

Interment will be at Graceland Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the Kinser family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.