Alice Elizabeth (Betty) Dimmick Hutchison

When the company headquarters was moved to Lake Charles, LA, the family moved too.

After graduating from Lake Charles High School, Betty entered McNeese Junior College and was a member of the second class to graduate. After a semester at LSU, WWII interrupted education plans to return home and begin a long career nurturing Dimmick Supply in the accounting department. First, she completed her accounting degree at Colorado State University in Boulder, CO, (she loved the mountains) and became a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, which she served in alumni association leadership for many years.

She married H.L. “Hutch” Hutchison in 1946, and after a few years they both signed on as part of the leadership of Dimmick Supply.

Always a learner, Betty sought training in computer programming and was instrumental in bringing the family business into the computer age. Betty and Hutch were founding members of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Lake Charles, LA. They were active in the church for over 50 years. Her interests included: family genealogy, science, archeology, knitting, Bible study, and dancing with Hutch at the Country Club.

At the time of her death, she was living in Johnson City, TN where her son is rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

She is survived by: her son, The Rev. Hal T. Hutchison; two daughters, The Rev. Mary Ogus, of Beaufort, NC and Susan Hutchison Kioyan, of Seattle, WA; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Janet Hutchison Glenn, of Round Rock, TX.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 12:00 PM, and also at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Lake Charles, LA on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601 or to St. Michaels and All Angels Episcopal Church, 123 W Sale Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70605.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hutchison family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hutchison family. (423) 282-1521