I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:

ELIZABETHTON - Muriel Edith Wakeman Burnham Elliott, 87, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord Friday, October 28, 2016 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Rochester, New York, she was a daughter of the late Leigh Arnold & Louise Abriel Wakeman, she had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. She was a member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands: Richard Burnham and Wiley Elliott and One Brother: Richard Wakeman.

Survivors include her Sister: Moya Draper, Gate City, Virginia. Her children: Connie Lee (Lonnie) Miller, Elizabethton, Carolyn (William) Johnson, Brockport, New York and Evelyn (Terrill) Withers, Rochester, New York, Donna (Bob) MacIntyre of North Carolina, Becky (Stan) Fryslie, South Dakota and Pastor William(Cheryl) Burnham,Sebring, Florida Many Grandchildren, Many Great Grandchildren, nieces & nephews .

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2016 in the East Side Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Justin Deaton, and Pastor William Burnham officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the church at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday will be: Bill Burnham, William Johnson, Bob McMeteyr, Adam Battaglia, Grant Withers, Scott Willis and Stan Fryslie. Honorary Pallbearers will be her church family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and Sycamore Springs. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Burnham- Elliott family