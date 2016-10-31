Mrs. Lucy Mildred Dearstone

Mrs. Dearstone was born April 2, 1928, the daughter of the late Edgar & Nell Kent Rhudy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilson H. Dearstone and brothers, John Rhudy, Marion “Red” Rhudy and Jack Rhudy.

She was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include three sons, W. Ray Dearstone (Shirley) Bristol, TN, Terry Dearstone (Coreen), Morgan City, LA and Michael Dearstone (Frances), Blountville, TN; grandchildren, Bridget Hendricks (Justin), Amanda Seivers (Jay), Michele Thomas and Tracy Cole (Jamie); two step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Frances White; sister-in-law, Myrtle Rhudy; three nephews, two special nieces, Teresa Norris (Rick), Lisa Williams and Lucy’s friends at Bethel Housing.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Hodges and her nurses for their loving care.

Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at Sulphur Springs Cemetery with Mr. Matt Norris officiating. A special song by Andy & Mandy Williams. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm.

Pallbearers will be Jay Seivers, Justin Hendricks, Rick Norris, Andy Williams, Aaron Williams, Gale Rhudy and Rick Lewis.

Condolences may be sent to the Dearstone family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821