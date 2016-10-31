Mrs. Dorothy Arnold Rogers

Mrs. Rogers was a Washington County native, born in Bowmantown, and the daughter of the late William Franklin and Bertha Mae Ball Arnold. She was also preceded in death by her husband Albert “Ab” Rogers, son Curt Arnold Rogers and brothers, Fred and Ben Arnold.

She was a devoted daughter, faithful wife, a nurturing mother, a proud grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, caring supporting neighbor, dedicated church member and a devout Christian. She had a big heart, a Big smile and a big laugh. She loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers. She had a love of crocheting and made many baby afghans and doilies as gifts; many people she loved will always have those treasures to remind them of her.

Mrs. Rogers was a member of Bowmantown Baptist Church until marrying and moving to Fairview community in 1953 where she attended and was member of Fairview United Methodist Church until her death.

Survivors include her daughter Gail Rogers Archer and husband Kenny, granddaughters, Kristy Loflin and husband Tom, Kelly Daniel, and Jana Archer; great grandchildren Jessica Loflin, Cason Byrd, Haven Daniel, and Marley Daniel; great-great grandchild Rylan Quinn Byrd and her mother Stacey Reed.

Funeral services for Mrs. Rogers will be 7:00 pm Thursday November 3, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Mick Funderburg officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.

Graveside will be conducted 11:00 am Friday November 4, 2016 at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Sarah Wells officiating.

Pallbearers will be Steve Campbell, Ralph Fulkerson, Jr., Terry Hale, Tom Loflin, Jim Ed Miller, and Mark Shelton.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Cornerstone Village South and Dr. David Freemon for his excellent care for over thirty years.

Condolences may be sent to the Rogers family online at www.diilow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821