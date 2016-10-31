Michael Blaine Whitson

Michael was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, the son of Dovie Briggs Whitson and the late Charles Whitson.

He attended Daniel Boone and Science Hill High School, where he played basketball and baseball. He had worked for Vaughan Furniture Company.

Michael loved fishing, UT football, and UNC basketball.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, J.B. Whitson.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his fiancée, with whom he shared 16 years, Christen Wilson of Portland, TX; son, Austin Wilson; sister, Patricia Smith; brother, Charles Randall Whitson; nephew, Kenneth Whitson; nieces, Deborah and Dovie Whitson; great nephew, Jacob Whitson; and half sister, Paula Lou.

A graveside service is scheduled for 3:00 pm Thursday, November 3, 2016 at Roselawn Memory Gardens under the direction of Rev. Mike Richards. Minister, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker at 2:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Strawberry Ministries atwww.strawberryministries.org.

