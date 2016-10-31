Jewel Vance Holtsclaw Edmisten

Survivors include Three Sisters: Her twin sister Opal Jarrett, Inez Johnson and Mary L. Bunten. Her Brothers: Ray, VI and Rev. John Vance. Several nieces & nephews including a special niece, Yvonne Glay. A special friend: Grady Hill.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Ron Stevens and Rev. Charlie Trivette. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2016 in the Richardson Cemetery, Roan Mountain. Music will be provided by the Fork Mountain Singers. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Wednesday will be: Doug Blevins, Darrell Johnson, Bill Highsmith, Grady Hill, Tim Johnson, Tim Jarrett, Andrew Johnson and John Randall Vance. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wes Holtsclaw and her church family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the home of her sister Mary L. Bunten. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

