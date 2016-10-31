Charles Albert Cash, Jr.

Charlie loved his motorcycle, baseball and his dog, Koda. He graduated from Science Hill High School in 1999. Charlie loved to work with his hands, he was a carpenter by trade and also enjoyed landscaping. He attended Arnold First Baptist Church in St. Louis. Charlie was a great friend and he was a kind soul with a loving heart.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bill Trent; great-grandmother, Margaret Smith; paternal grandmother, Betty Fisher and great-grandparents, Roy and Ruby Miller.

He is survived by the love of his life, Courtney Garland; father Charles Cash, Sr. and wife, Susan Lamson; mother Lana Cash; brother, Dustin Cash; grandmother, Barbara Trent; grandfather, Earl Taylor and wife, Phyllis; uncles, Randy Taylor and wife, Vickie, and Jack Cash; aunt, Judy Votel and husband, Charley; and several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 7:00 P.M. at Calvary Church of Johnson City with Rev. Robbie Hilton and Rev. Greg Wagner officiating. on Pickens Bridge Road. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the service hour.

Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Dr. Richard Hilton officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M. Pallbearers are Randy Taylor, Sean Taylor, Jack Cash, Byron Hall, Chris Shipley, Daniel Maver, David Kirkland and Jeremy Haynes.

To leave an online message for the Cash family, please visit us at www.tribute-services.com.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is proudly serving the Cash family, 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City, TN (Gray Community) 423-207-0771.