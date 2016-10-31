Alma Marie McNabb

She was born in Elk Park, NC to the late Robert F. and Myrtle Walker Miller.

She retired from Leon-Fernbach as a factory worker.

She left behind a loving family that includes: her husband, Carl McNabb; four children; nine grandchildren; eight brothers and sisters; and several great grandchildren.

The family of Alma McNabb will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Ottis Banks officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 PM Thursday to go in procession to Bumpass Cove Cemetery for 1:00 PM graveside services.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the McNabb family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the McNabb family. (423) 282-1521