Alice Louise Arnold Gentry

Louise enjoyed sewing and cooking and being the wife of an Army husband and making friends where ever they were stationed for 20 years. She was a Baptist and was previously a member at Antioch Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Alice Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Carson Reynold Gentry.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Williams and husband, Gene; son, Carson Gentry, Jr. and wife Deidra; grandson, Wes Williams and wife Elizabeth; granddaughter, Candace Williams; grandson, TJ Gentry and great-granddaughter Charlotte Mae Williams; and several aunts, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Broadmore Assisted Living and Lakebridge Health Care for the loving care given to Louise.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 from 12:30 PM until a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City with Dr. E Dwight Hobbs, Pastor officiating. A Graveside & Committal Service will follow at 2:30 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171)