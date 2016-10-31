Alice “Goose” Estepp

She was a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law: Connie and Robert Denney of Erwin; grandchildren: Brandon Estepp of Duluth, GA, Lindsey Estepp of Atlanta, GA; a brother: Arthur Martin of Gray;

two sisters: Mary Phillips of Watauga, TN, Judy Keeney of Maryville, TN;

sisters-in-law: Lilly Martin of Gray and Jewell (Archie) Jones, of Limestone

several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was the daughter of the late Jesse Martin, Sr. and Fannie Isenberg Martin and was preceded in death by her husband, Hestel “Heck” Estepp; a son, Billy Estepp; two brothers, Jesse Martin, Jr. and Clinton Martin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the Estepp family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.