Velma was a native of Johnson City, but lived in Erwin since 1981. She was the daughter of the late John C. and Mary Stout.

Velma was retired from the forestry service and was of the Baptist faith, where she was a member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Larry D. Johnson, in 2001.

She is survived by: three daughters, Stacie and her husband Travis Nave, of Elizabethton, Tracie and her husband Keith Williams, of Erwin, and Kristie and her husband Jeremy Goan, of Erwin; five grandchildren, Cody and Josh Nave, Micheal and Nathan Williams, and Naomi Goan; one sister, Novella Grady, of Erwin; two brothers, Gene Stout, of Johnson City, and J.C. Stout, of Erwin; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Velma Johnson will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Paul Crowe officiating. Pallbearers will be: Sam Johnson, Jared Colinger, Pat Stout, Anthony Tester, Bo Nave, Jason Gabrel and Chris Stout. Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of the church. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 AM Wednesday to go in procession to Monte Vista Memorial Park for 10:00 AM graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 1004 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601.

