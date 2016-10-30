Mrs. Elsie Phillips Shelton

Mrs. Shelton was born in Jefferson City, TN and daughter of the late James Edward & Bessie Tipton Phillips. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael John Patton and Charles Dale Shelton; and three brothers, Ralph Phillips, Neal Phillips and Kenneth Phillips.

She was a member of Leesburg Presbyterian Church and attended New Life Fellowship Community Church.

Mrs. Shelton was a homemaker, worked at Burlington Industries and was a caregiver.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Shelton, Jonesborough; two daughters, Teresa Ann Rankin (Tim) and Tammy Lynn Shelton; grandchildren, Adam Rankin, Katie Rankin, Clorissa Paige Sauls and Aireal Denise Shelton Pressley; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Ethan, Willow, Phoenixx and Kida; sisters, Delia Garst and Dorothy McKee; brothers, James Phillips and Jack Phillips; and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to healthcare and hospice workers for their loving care.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Griffith and Pastor Mark Maxwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Memorial donation may be made to New Life Fellowship Community Church 1399 Martins Glen Lane Gray, TN 37615 or Limestone Church of the Brethren c/o Patty Broyles 319 Washington College Street Limestone, TN 37681.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services Jonesborough, Tn 753-3821