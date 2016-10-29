In addition to her parents, Nikki has left behind to cherish her memory:

Son: Breadan Cantrell of Marshall, NC Paternal Grandmother: Hazel Lloyd of Erwin, Brothers: Rusty Humphrey of Hampton, Tony Silvers of Greenville, Alfred Humphrey of Hampton, Sisters: Maria Hernandez of KY, Sarah Harrell of Knoxville Alexis Gambrell of Erwin, Father: Steve Humphrey of Hampton, Mother: Kim Lloyd of Erwin,

Grandmother: Sandra Roberts of Hampton, Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Victoria Nichole “Nikki” Lloyd in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Monday, October 31, 2016 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Metcalf and Reverend Willie Morrow officiating. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Monday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery. Those who will attend the graveside service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 12:30 PM to go in procession to Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be notified.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nikki Lloyd Memorial Fund, c/o The Church of God at Temple Hill, 136 DeArmond Place, Erwin, TN 37650

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Victoria Nichole “Nikki” Lloyd through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.