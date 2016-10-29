Reverend Dr. William (Bill) Edward Hicks-Caskey

Bill is a graduate of Kent State University as well as a graduate of Drew Seminary. He was a retired professor emeritus of Special Education at East Tennessee State University as well as a retired United Methodist Minister.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1st at Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. with a celebration of life service to follow at 6:30 p.m. officiated by the ministerial staff of Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bill Hicks-Caskey Discipleship Memorial Fund at Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

