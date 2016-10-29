Reverend Dr. William (Bill) Edward Hicks-Caskey
•
Today at 3:16 PM
Reverend Dr. William (Bill) Edward Hicks-Caskey went to be with his Heavenly Father on the morning of October 28th. He is survived by his loving wife Wanda (Sue) Hicks-Caskey, a sister Sue Bosworth, children John Edward Caskey (Esther), Karen Lorraine Caskey, Wesley Craig Caskey (MaryAnn), and Michael Wayne Hicks (Christy), grandchildren Katrina Nester, Crystal Caskey, Michael Caskey, Connor Caskey, Kevin Caskey, Adam Flamion, and Chelsie Hicks, great grandchildren Benny Levandowski, Avery Caskey, Cameron Caskey, Trey Nester, and Ethan Levandowski, as well as three nieces, five nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Bill is a graduate of Kent State University as well as a graduate of Drew Seminary. He was a retired professor emeritus of Special Education at East Tennessee State University as well as a retired United Methodist Minister.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1st at Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. with a celebration of life service to follow at 6:30 p.m. officiated by the ministerial staff of Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bill Hicks-Caskey Discipleship Memorial Fund at Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home 615-896-2229